Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells 14,657 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $926.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

