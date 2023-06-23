Insider Selling: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells 50,132 Shares of Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 50,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $308,311.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Superconductor Stock Down 1.8 %

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 131,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,929. The firm has a market cap of $173.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMSC. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Superconductor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in American Superconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 569,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

