Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $597,100.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tycho Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,098,582.54.

On Friday, June 2nd, Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

