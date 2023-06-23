Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $597,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Rating) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tycho Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,098,582.54.
  • On Friday, June 2nd, Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.