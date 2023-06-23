Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $52,429.95 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.3 %

ASO stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

