Insider Buying: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Acquires 44,800 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Danaos purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.44 per share, with a total value of $2,035,712.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,081.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corp Danaos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Corp Danaos purchased 136,622 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of EGLE stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $48.61. 554,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 24.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1,822.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 225.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

