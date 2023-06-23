Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) vs. u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Financial Review

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) and Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares u-blox and Impinj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get u-blox alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 31.08 Impinj $257.80 million 9.02 -$24.30 million ($0.71) -122.89

u-blox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impinj. Impinj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than u-blox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 1 0 1 0 2.00 Impinj 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for u-blox and Impinj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

u-blox currently has a consensus price target of $132.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Impinj has a consensus price target of $137.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.50%. Given Impinj’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Impinj is more favorable than u-blox.

Profitability

This table compares u-blox and Impinj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A Impinj -6.26% -105.37% -2.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Impinj shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

u-blox beats Impinj on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About u-blox

(Get Rating)

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services in terms of reference designs and software. In addition, it offers a range of GPS/GNSS positioning products, including satellite receiver chips and chipsets, receiver modules, receiver boards, antennas, and smart antennas, which are in used for navigation, automatic vehicle location, security, traffic control, location-based services, timing, and agriculture. u-blox Holding AG was founded in 1997 and is based in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc. operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item. Its platform also consists of systems products that comprise reader ICs, readers, and gateways to wirelessly provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs on host items, as well as to read, write, authenticate, and engage the endpoint ICs on those items; and software and algorithms that enables its partners to deliver use cases, such as retail self-checkout and loss prevention, and warehouse pallet and package tracking to end-users. The company primarily serves retail, supply chain and logistics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, sports, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners. Impinj, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.