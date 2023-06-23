Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $46.23

Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.23 and traded as low as $27.25. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 853,035 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

