IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 422000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

