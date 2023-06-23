Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $585.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $600.56.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $456.46 on Monday. Humana has a 12-month low of $435.00 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

