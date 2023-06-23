Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 30,640.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after purchasing an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $456.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.04. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.00 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.