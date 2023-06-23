Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 244,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

