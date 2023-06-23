Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 595.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $26.34 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $832.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

