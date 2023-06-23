Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $386.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $398.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.03.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.