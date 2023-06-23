HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

AVEM stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

