HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 10.7% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $11,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $76.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

