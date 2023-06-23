HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,791 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.