Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) CEO Sells $3,992,400.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. 488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

