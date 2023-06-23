Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after acquiring an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,176,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.67 and a 200 day moving average of $469.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

