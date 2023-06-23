Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.