Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after buying an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after buying an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -110.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,701.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $869,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,708,701.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,169 shares of company stock worth $28,048,339. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

