Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases Shares of 15,715 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $48.88. The company had a trading volume of 505,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

