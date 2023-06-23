Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 649,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,023,000. FS KKR Capital makes up about 4.6% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.23% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,908,000 after buying an additional 396,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,993,000 after purchasing an additional 240,344 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,103,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. 203,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,066.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

See Also

