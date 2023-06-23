Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,331,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,746.3% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 82,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 159,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.