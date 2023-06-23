Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $972,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,123 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.