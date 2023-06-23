Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $573,000 in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSW. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,178,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,751,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSW traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,700. The stock has a market cap of $252.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.92.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.