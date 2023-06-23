Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 4,154 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,948,491,000 after acquiring an additional 167,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $721,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.31. 379,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,820. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

