Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 7,327.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,310 shares during the period. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

