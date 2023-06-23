HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 801 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,329. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

