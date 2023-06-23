HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO traded down $3.04 on Friday, hitting $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 178,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,868. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.69. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

