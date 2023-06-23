HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 966,580 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after buying an additional 667,905 shares during the period. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.76. 150,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,136. The company has a market capitalization of $356.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

