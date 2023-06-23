HMS Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $149.60. 16,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $191.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.