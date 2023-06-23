HMS Capital Management LLC Has $12.52 Million Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC owned 3.90% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,767 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,505,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.21. The company had a trading volume of 97,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.53. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.37 and a one year high of $93.48.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

