HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HMS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.38.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.52. The company had a trading volume of 124,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,360. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

