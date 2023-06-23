HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 3,027.2% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 5.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 30,640.0% in the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.56.

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,526. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.00 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $506.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

