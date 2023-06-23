HMS Capital Management LLC Buys 345 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.75. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $54.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $980,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $498,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,560,752.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,413. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

