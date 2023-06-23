HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.79. 219,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

