HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,256 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 262.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,409 shares in the company, valued at $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

MPWR traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.29 and its 200-day moving average is $450.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

