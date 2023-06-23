Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.01

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €70.01 ($76.10) and traded as high as €73.28 ($79.65). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €73.00 ($79.35), with a volume of 569,113 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €70.02.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

