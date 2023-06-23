Hedera 1-Day Volume Tops $30.78 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Hedera has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $30.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000936 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,643,784,291 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,291.220394 in circulation. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s). More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

