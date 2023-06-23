Head to Head Review: Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) versus Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Rating) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Firm Capital Property Trust and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firm Capital Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Firm Capital Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 76.83%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.00%. Given Firm Capital Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Firm Capital Property Trust is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Firm Capital Property Trust and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $397.94 million 4.30 $46.17 million $0.16 90.91

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Firm Capital Property Trust and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 4.42% 1.72% 0.59%

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Firm Capital Property Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

