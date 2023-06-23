Head to Head Contrast: SCWorx (WORX) & Its Peers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.21, indicating that their average stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SCWorx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 831 1814 52 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.65%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares SCWorx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -2.76 SCWorx Competitors $4.49 billion $129.87 million 18.27

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -137.78% -44.83% -21.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry. It also offers virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management; charge description master management; contract management; request for proposal automation; rebate management; integration of acquired management; big data analytics modeling; data integration and warehousing; and ScanWorx. In addition, the company focuses on selling personal protective equipment and COVID-19 rapid test kits. It sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its direct sales force, and distribution and reseller partnerships. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

