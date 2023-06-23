Head-To-Head Contrast: Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) vs. Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) and Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intertek Group and Eastman Kodak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A Eastman Kodak 5.20% 6.95% 2.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intertek Group and Eastman Kodak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A $1.21 45.57 Eastman Kodak $1.21 billion 0.30 $26.00 million $0.53 8.74

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eastman Kodak has higher revenue and earnings than Intertek Group. Eastman Kodak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intertek Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

42.7% of Intertek Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Eastman Kodak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intertek Group and Eastman Kodak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intertek Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Eastman Kodak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intertek Group currently has a consensus price target of $1,830.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3,226.57%. Given Intertek Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intertek Group is more favorable than Eastman Kodak.

Summary

Eastman Kodak beats Intertek Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification. This segment serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, food and hospitality, healthcare and beauty, and pharmaceuticals. The Trade segment provides cargo inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, and related research and technical services to the petroleum and biofuels industries; inspection services to governments and regulatory bodies to support trade activities; and analytical and testing services to agricultural trading companies and growers. The Resources segment offers technical inspection, asset integrity management, analytical testing, and ongoing training services for the oil, gas, nuclear, and power industries. This segment also provides a range of ATIC service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries covering the resource supply chain from exploration and resource development, through to production, shipping, and commercial settlement. The company also offers cyber security services. Intertek Group plc was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions to commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging. The Digital Printing segment provides electrophotographic printing solutions, such as The ASCEND and NEXFINITY printers; prosper products, including the PROSPER 6000 Press, PROSPER Writing Systems, PROSPER press systems, and PROSPER components; versamark products; and PRINERGY workflow production software. The Advanced Materials and Chemicals segment engages in industrial film and chemicals, motion picture, and advanced materials and functional printing businesses. This segment also comprises the Kodak Research Laboratories, which conducts research, develops new product or new business opportunities, and files patent applications for its inventions and innovations, as well as manages licensing of its intellectual property to third parties. The Brand segment engages in the licensing of Kodak brand to third parties. The company engages in the operation of Eastman Business Park, a technology center and industrial complex. It sells its products and services through direct sales, third party resellers, dealers, channel partners, and distributors. Eastman Kodak Company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

