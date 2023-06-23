Head-To-Head Comparison: Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) vs. Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy N/A -6,449.52% -0.66% Ultra Clean 0.40% 14.48% 6.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tigo Energy and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 1 2 0 2.67

Volatility and Risk

Tigo Energy currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.15%. Ultra Clean has a consensus target price of $38.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tigo Energy and Ultra Clean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $81.32 million 3.36 -$180,000.00 N/A N/A Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.69 $40.40 million $0.18 204.61

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Tigo Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Inc. have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

