Head-To-Head Comparison: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) vs. Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 4.09% 6.77% 4.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 2 0 0 0 1.00 Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.58%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Westlake Chemical Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft pays out 486.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Partners pays out 105.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westlake Chemical Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and Westlake Chemical Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.36 152.78 Westlake Chemical Partners $1.59 billion 0.48 $64.17 million $1.79 12.20

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. Westlake Chemical Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names. The company also provides biorefinery products comprising acetic acid biobased, furfural biobased, magnesium lignosulphonate biobased, soda ash, sodium sulphate, and xylose. It also engages in the training and personnel development activities. The company was formerly known as Chemiefaser Lenzing AG and changed its name to Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in 1984. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Lenzing, Austria.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

