Head to Head Analysis: Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) versus TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starry Group and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starry Group $29.86 million 0.03 $25.55 million N/A N/A TIM $4.17 billion 1.77 $323.63 million $0.64 23.77

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starry Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Starry Group and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Starry Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 61,340.68%. TIM has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Starry Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Starry Group is more favorable than TIM.

Profitability

This table compares Starry Group and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57% TIM 7.58% 7.10% 3.24%

Volatility & Risk

Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Starry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of TIM shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Starry Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TIM beats Starry Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About TIM

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is founded in 2013 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

