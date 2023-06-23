Head to Head Analysis: Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) versus ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.11 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.76 Rimini Street $409.66 million 0.93 -$2.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares ALJ Regional and Rimini Street’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rimini Street has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ALJ Regional.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ALJ Regional and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Rimini Street 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional N/A N/A N/A Rimini Street 0.02% -40.84% 8.26%

Summary

Rimini Street beats ALJ Regional on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services. The Phoenix segment produces and markets books and educational materials. The company was founded by Mark Palmer on June 22, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C. Shay on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

