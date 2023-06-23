Head to Head Analysis: Nova Eye Medical (ELXMF) versus Its Peers

Nova Eye Medical (OTCMKTS:ELXMF – Get Rating) is one of 143 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nova Eye Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nova Eye Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A 13.70 Nova Eye Medical Competitors $1.04 billion $107.92 million 116.77

Nova Eye Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nova Eye Medical. Nova Eye Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Eye Medical N/A N/A N/A Nova Eye Medical Competitors -91.04% -48.45% -17.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Nova Eye Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.4% of Nova Eye Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nova Eye Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Eye Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nova Eye Medical Competitors 250 1054 1491 50 2.47

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 56.50%. Given Nova Eye Medical’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nova Eye Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Nova Eye Medical rivals beat Nova Eye Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Nova Eye Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, develops, distributes, markets, sells, and services surgical devices for the treatment of glaucoma. The company offers iTrack, a surgical system for the reduction in intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma; iTrack Advance, a natural ocular drainage system; Molteno3, a glaucoma drainage device to treat patients with severe or complex glaucoma; and 2RT, a proprietary laser technology to treat patients in early/intermediate age-related macular degeneration. It operates in Australia, the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Ellex Medical Lasers Limited and changed its name to Nova Eye Medical Limited in July 2020. Nova Eye Medical Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kent Town, Australia.

