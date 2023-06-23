HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $20,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338,242 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,607,000 after buying an additional 114,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $250.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $254.38.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

