HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $237.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.52. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

