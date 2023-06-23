HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Albemarle worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $226.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

